‘Sarawak a unique example of peace’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Junior Chamber International (JCI) World president Dawn Hetzel says the community in Sarawak is such a unique example of peace, equality and respect.

According to her, this is clearly demonstrated in the way Sarawakians live side by side in peaceful co-existence despite the many different ethnicities, cultures and religions.

“I will just encourage them, especially the young people, to continue that – the idea to respect, believe, support and encourage one another, as well as to share that peace with the rest of the world,” she told reporters at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Earlier, Hetzel handed over the peace proclamation to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

She said the purpose of their courtesy call on the chief minister was to once again thank him for his support in enabling the peace conference to be held in the state capital.

She said aside from that, the JCI also presented Abang Johari with peace declaration and proclamation from the boys and girls who took part in the International Summit of Peace held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), which concluded yesterday.

Hetzel said in the declaration, the boys and girls had proclaimed their commitment to the action and idea of peace.

Hetzel said JCI World has been gearing up the young people to have a voice and be active in the community.

“The young people in JCI World are also joined together by the other lifeline individuals so that the actions that they are taking in the local community are not just local actions but connected with the global

network and create a global movement of action, advocacy and promoting their idea of peace,” she said.

Others in the delegation to pay the courtesy call on Abang Johari include former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and Nigerian Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur Janet Besson Odeka.