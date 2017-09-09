Sarawak to emulate Estonia as model for digital economy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The formation of the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) next year would be a step forward for Sarawak to emulate Estonia, which is now the digital leader in Europe.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak looks up to Estonia, a small country in Europe, as a model for the state’s economic transformation to a digital economy.

Speaking at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Award (CMIEA) 2017 last night, he revealed that a bill on the legislative framework of SMA would be introduced in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November.

“And through that authority (SMA) too, we can identify our roadmap to transform Sarawak similar to Estonia in Europe.

“Estonia is a small country with a population of 1.3 million, but it has made an impact on the European economy today,” he said.

He also expressed his optimism that Sarawak will roll out its first version of Big Data by April next year.

He said through Big Data, businesses can come up with new and innovative products based on information shared from the government sector.

On the CMIEA which was introduced this year, he said this initiative by the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) strengthens the government’s agenda on enhancing the nation’s productivity.

He hoped both SBF and the state government will continue to work together on a common platform as Sarawak moves forward in the digital era.

The CMIEA, regarded as the state’s highest corporate recognition award, was won by Samling Housing Products Sdn Bhd this year.

A total of 20 companies had participated in the inaugural CMIEA, and they were awarded with gold, silver and bronze awards based on an accumulated score.