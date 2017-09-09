State wants to improve income of its people as economy expands – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak aims to provide a more direct impact and increase the income of Sarawakians as its economy expands, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Our GDP (gross domestic product) per capita stood at RM46,514, our GDP RM113.6 billion and our external trade worth RM116.3 bilion in 2016.

“Nevertheless, the challenge for us today is how to propel the economy to greater heights, to achieve a high income and an advanced economy by 2030.

“We want to ensure that as our economy expands, it will provide a more direct impact and increase the income of our people,” he said at the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st birthday do at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya today.

Abang Johari said the state expected its economy to improve further between 3.5 and four per cent this year.

“Over the years, Sarawak has made great strides in economic development. Sarawak economy was able to maintain a positive economic growth at 3.2 per cent in 2016 despite facing global uncertainties and low crude oil price,” he added.