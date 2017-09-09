Studio 23 BJJ to showcase Brazilian martial art at WAK 2017

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Studio 23 BJJ, the first and oldest Brazilian jiu jitsu (BJJ) school in Sarawak, is rolling into action at What About Kuching (WAK) 2017 – the month-long festival celebrating arts, culture and the lifestyles of the people of Kuching.

The BJJ is a grappling martial art with its roots in judo. Based on the concept of leverage and techniques, a smaller person can take a larger person to the ground through a series of chokeholds and joint locks.

This makes it a sport suited to anyone, regardless of size and gender.

Those who want to experience BJJ can join the workshops and demonstrations to be held this Oct 7, 14 and 28 – all Saturdays – at Studio 23 BJJ premises in Bormill Commercial Centre, running from 3pm to 5pm each session. Pre-registration is required.

On Oct 21, the studio will be conducting the workshops near the Square Tower at Kuching Waterfront from 4pm onwards, together with fellow BJJ enthusiasts Movimento Simples de Capoeira Sarawak (MSC Sarawak) and their ‘Ritmo do Samba’ (Rhythm of Samba) carnival.

On Oct 22, Studio 23 BJJ will conduct a self-defence showcase at The Junk from 5pm to 6pm, where they will hand out a limited number of vouchers for a one-week unlimited free class trial, valid till Dec 31.

Established in 2009, Studio 23 BJJ is the Sarawak affiliate of American Top Team (ATT) – one of the world’s most recognised and respected BJJ affiliations.

Under the guidance of founder two-stripe brown belt Albert Lim, and Prof Adam Shahir Kayoom (a second-degree black belt under Master Ricardo Liborio), the team has competed and won BJJ competitions around Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Australia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Classes (gi and no-gi) run on Mondays to Thursdays. There is also a BJJ class for children aged 12 and below, and a women-only class. For current class schedule, visit their Facebook page at fb.com/attsarawak.

For more information, contact 014-3975719 (Ivan), 010-9677896 (Norman) or 016-8648882 (Alex). You can also email studio23bjj@gmail.com or follow them on Instagram @studio23bjj.

WAK 2017 runs from Sept 30 to Oct 29. For updates, like WAK 2017 on Facebook or follow them on Instagram via @aboutkuching.

Also check out the hashtags #WAK2017 and #aboutkuching on social media or their website at www.aboutkuching.com.