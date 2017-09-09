Syndicate mastermind likely among eight arrested in drug bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Police believe that they have crippled a drug syndicate following the arrest of eight individuals, including a 44-year-old man said to be the mastermind, inside a house at Makmur Road on Wednesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri Abdullah told a press conference yesterday that they confiscated from the site items believed to be ketamine weighing 126g, and syabu weighing 11.95g.

He said if proven to be the drugs, the market value of the seized items could be RM47,880.

“All the suspects, aged between 25 and 46, remain on remand till Sept 14.

“They would be charged under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the 1952 Dangerous Drug Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction,” he said.

Saiful said the Wednesday operation, which was conducted following a tip-off, involved members of the Narcotics Department from Sibu and Kuching. They raided the house at around 11.30am, where they found the eight individuals, including four women.

“Around that time, another eight individuals – believed to be the buyers – arrived at the house, where they were also apprehended.

“The urine testing conducted later showed that all 16 tested positive for drug,” he said, adding that the eight suspected buyers are also on remand till Sept 14.

It is believed that the house at Makmur Road is used as a drugs distribution centre – some have reported that every day, between 20 and 25 people would go there to buy drugs.

In this regard, Saiful said police would continue to monitor the wharf and airport here to ensure that drugs would not be distributed to the interior areas such as Song, Kapit and Mato/Daro.

“We believe that the arrest of the eight individuals, said to be hardcore pushers, would stop the supply of illegal drugs here.”

Meanwhile state Narcotics Department head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the alleged drug syndicate mastermind was a restricted resident last year.

“He was only released in April but by May, he appeared to be involved in the drug trade again.”

Sahar also said it was not that easy to nab the suspected drug pushers, in view of the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the house.

It is said that each month, these drug pushers could sell about 1kg of syabu with an estimated street value worth RM280,000.