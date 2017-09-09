Taib a ‘beacon of unity’ – CM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has been described as a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in pursuit of progress and advancement.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who said this at Taib’s 81st birthday celebration today, pointed out that the Head of State “have the distinction of being the longest serving public leader in Sarawak and even in the whole of Malaysia”.

“It is only apt now that you are Sarawak’s number one citizen and a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in their pursuit of progress and advancement,” said the Chief Minister at the birthday do held at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here.

Abang Johari said: “The position of His Excellency as the Head of State is not a mere figurehead like we used to make it out to be.”

He added that Taib “is an institution which is not separate from our effort in pursuit of development in Sarawak”.

Also present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, deputy chief ministers and state cabinet ministers.