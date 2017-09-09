Sarawak 

Taib a ‘beacon of unity’ – CM

Taib during the parade inspection, accompanied by Abang Johari. Photos by Muhd Rais Sanusi

 

Taib (centre) inspecting the guard-of-honour.

 

Taib cutting the birthday cake with Raghad, while Abang Johari (third left), deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (left) and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (second right), Juma’ani (second right) and others looked on.

 

KUCHING: Head of State Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has been described as a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in pursuit of progress and advancement.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who said this at Taib’s 81st birthday celebration today, pointed out that the Head of State “have the distinction of being the longest serving public leader in Sarawak and even in the whole of Malaysia”.

“It is only apt now that you are Sarawak’s number one citizen and a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in their pursuit of progress and advancement,” said the Chief Minister at the birthday do held at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here.

Abang Johari said: “The position of His Excellency as the Head of State is not a mere figurehead like we used to make it out to be.”

He added that Taib “is an institution which is not separate from our effort in pursuit of development in Sarawak”.

Also present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife  Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, deputy chief ministers  and state cabinet ministers.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (50%)
  • Great (33%)
  • Interesting (17%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.