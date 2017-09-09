Team makes trips to identify and improve tourism products

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Product Management team has organised six Sarawak Product Experience (SPE) trips throughout the state to identify and study potential tourism products.

According to a press release, the trips were made to compile and share information on potential products for promotion in its target markets.

The programme was organised by Visitor’s Information Centres (VIC) in Miri, Kuching and Sibu to advise and help product owners position their products.

It also targets customers as it attempts to enhance the experience of visitors in Sarawak.

Some products visited by the team since early this year were heritage trails in the highland (Long Semadoh to Ba’kelalan), Iban animal tracking at Batang Ai, Maludam, Mukah; diving sites in Miri and Sarikei as the ‘fruit basket of Sarawak’.

STB product management and corporate relations manager Maurice Balang said the team got insightful knowledge through the SPE.

“It gives opportunity to meet product owners while exploring tourism opportunities. The team was briefed by the owners before experiencing various products, and advised on how to improve and make them more marketable.

“Some products identified in Long Semadoh in the Lun Bawang highlands were paddy farms owned by the seven villages in the area, the hanging bridge at Batu Narit, and Tagang system at Long Lidung,” he said.

SPE is one of the strategic directions taken by Sarawak Tourism to obtain feedback that enable owners of products to meet the needs of tour operators.