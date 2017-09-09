Two boys drown on fishing trip at Seduan River

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Two boys are believed to have drowned during a fishing trip at Seduan River in Permai here on Wednesday.

Members of the search party discovered the body of Pau Chiong Huat, 18, at 10.33am yesterday – not far from the place where the boys were last seen. About an hour later, they found the body of James Tiong Kiong Hoe, 12.

It is said that the two were with five other boys who went to the place to fish around 5pm on Wednesday.

According to James’ twin brother, they were fishing at the site before he went into the river to cool off. His brother and Chiong Huat later followed him.

“Suddenly, I felt like I was sinking in the river. I called for help; Chiong Huat came and pulled me out.

“Chiong Huat then saw my brother struggling in the water and immediately went to rescue him – unfortunately, both never made it back to the riverbank,” said the twin, adding that it was the third time that they went to that fishing spot.

The mother of the twins was also at the site yesterday, but she refused to speak to reporters.

Her sister described James as ‘an average pupil who was obedient’.