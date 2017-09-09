Two seriously injured in road accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI : Two youths suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck near Rumah Emparak, Sungai Rian, Ulu Strass, about 33km from here yesterday afternoon.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department chief Suna Kaha believed the accident happened a few minutes before they received a distress call at 4.03pm.

The duo were said to be coming from Pakan and were about to enter a junction to their longhouse when the pick-up rammed them from behind, he said.

Eight firemen who arrived at the scene 30 minutes later, quickly attended to the two seriously injured youths who were said to be thrown off their machine and landed on the road shoulder, Suna said.

One of the victims, identified as Stephen Emparak, 27, was unconscious while the other, Shafiek Shahliey Zulaileiy, 16, suffered serious injuries on his right leg, Suna said, adding, both were sent to Sarikei Hospital.