Sarawak 

Two seriously injured in road accident

Firemen attend to the injured victim.

SARIKEI : Two youths suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck near Rumah Emparak, Sungai Rian, Ulu Strass, about 33km from here yesterday afternoon.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department chief Suna Kaha  believed the accident happened a few minutes before they received a distress call at 4.03pm.

The duo were  said to be coming from Pakan and were about to enter a junction to their longhouse when the pick-up rammed them from behind, he said.

Eight  firemen who arrived at the scene 30 minutes later, quickly attended to the two seriously injured youths who were said to be thrown off their machine and landed on the road shoulder, Suna said.

One of the victims, identified as Stephen Emparak, 27, was unconscious while the other, Shafiek Shahliey Zulaileiy, 16, suffered serious injuries on his right leg, Suna said, adding, both were sent to Sarikei Hospital.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.