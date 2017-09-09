Uber’s special promo to help ease traffic woes at Miri Hospital

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Those visiting patients or wanting to get medical treatment at Miri Hospital would not have to go through the hassle of traffic, as the e-hailing service Uber is running a special ride promotion from this Sept 11 until the end of the year.

This initiative is by the hospital’s board of visitors in collaboration with Uber, aimed at providing a logistics option for both visitors and patients.

According to Miri Hospital board of visitors chairman Councillor Karambir Singh, this alternative transportation service should complement the existing public bus and taxi services and at the same time, serves to address the traffic congestion due to severe lack of parking spaces at the hospital.

Speaking at a press conference in Miri Hospital’s administration office yesterday, Karambir said the hospital management had identified two designated zones for Uber-registered drivers for passenger’s pick-ups and drop-offs.

“These two zones are at the main lobby and the bus stop area.

“We really hope that this initiative would help to ease the traffic congestion at Miri Hospital, especially during peak hours.”

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong was supportive of the move initiated by the board and Uber Miri.

He said with the increasing number of patients and hospital staff, it has been a real challenge for the hospital to provide ample parking spaces for the visitors and patients.

In this regard, he said although the most effective means to counter this would be to increase the number of parking areas, it is also a costly undertaking that could significantly affect the core focus of the hospital – to provide the best medical services to members of the public.

According to Uber Miri coordinator Jerome Baki, the company is also sponsoring RM200,000 worth of rides for hospital visitors – any Uber user who selects Miri Hospital as the destination would be entitled to a discount of RM5 per trip.

“Under this discount, one person is entitled only for four trips during the promotional period, which is officially from Sept 11 till the end of the year,” he said, adding that Uber is keen to continue its ride promotion for Miri Hospital next year.