Work together to make Stutong Community Market a better place — Mayor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Traders at Stutong Community Market here need to unite towards making the market a better place and promoting it as one of the best in the city.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan also calls upon the traders to work together in keeping the place clean for the benefit of not only customers, but also themselves in terms of hygiene and safety.

“This is the place you earn a living and where you spend most of your time interacting with customers and fellow hawkers. Thus, it’s important to forge and maintain good relationship and rapport for positive competition.

“Being a trader or a hawker, you must run your business in an honest and ethical way – serve your customers with excellence and quality. It’s a must to safeguard the safety of the product sold for the good of customers,” he said at Stutong Community Market’s ‘Hungry Ghost Festival’ dinner on Thursday.

Chan added that as the traders and vendors come from different backgrounds, it is possible to exchange ideas for improvement to self and the market.

“Everyone can have a hand in shaping their common future.”

On the festival, Chan said keeping traditions alive is good for strengthening family and business ties among community members, and also to cherish customs steeped in cultural values. This festival teaches values like respect, humility and good deeds, he said.

“Be it Ghost Festival or in daily life, we must always treat people and matters with great respect and mutual understanding.”

The event, organised by Kuching City South Hawkers and Traders Association, was attended by members and their families.

Association chairman Tan Choon Yong, Kuching North City Council (MBKS) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Goh Tze Hui and SUPP Youth Chief Tan Kai were present at the event.