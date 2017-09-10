63 JKKKs, NGOs receive RM300,000 in MRP grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sixty-three village security and development committees (JKKKs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under Baram constituency received grants totalling RM300,000 last Friday.

Baram MP Anyi Ngau presented the cheques at Dewan Anthony in Lapok, Tinjar in Baram.

In his short speech, Anyi advised the recipients to use the money wisely.

“The allocation is a promise fulfilled. Use it wisely even though the amount is small,” he said.

On Thursday, Anyi also presented grants to Rh Frederick Belaja in Assam Paya Ulu, Rh R Budin Sandai in Assam Paya Hilir and Rh Asam Mengong in Assam Paya Sg Pedada near Marudi. He gave RM10,000 to each of them.