Bidayuh graduates told to reach for the skies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Bidayuh graduates are told to seize any scholarship provided by the state government for them to further their studies at the Doctorate (PhD) level.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Sri Dr James Dawos Mamit said young Bidayuhs must have the desire to reach the highest level in education, because only education could guarantee stable future for them.

He also reminded graduates that success is not achieved without sacrifices and hence, they must put education as the basis of life’s success.

“It is my hope to see more Bidyauhs, especially from the Pinyawa community in Padawan, excel in their studies up to PhD level,” he said at the 21st anniversary of the ‘Pinyawa Asar’ Association’s charity dinner and education incentive awards held at Tapah Community Hall, KM38 Kuching-Serian Road near here on Saturday.

Dawos, who is Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament, commended the association for its efforts in strengthening bonds and understanding among members from different villages of the Pinyawa Asar Association.

He also urged successful members of the association, including graduates to give back to the community by involving themselves in various activities of the association.

Later, Dawos presented incentives amounting to RM9,900 to 48 students who excelled in their public examinations.

More than 700 members of the association attended the dinner.