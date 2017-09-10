Cop arrested for alleged sexual act on boy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with a sexual assault happening somewhere in Batu Kawa.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspect, a policeman attached to the management department at state police headquarters here, was arrested by a police team led by Padawan CID chief, ASP Sofian Abu Bakar, about 5.30pm yesterday at a house in town here.

Dev Kumar said the arrest came after a Form 2 student, 14, lodged a report at Batu Kawa police station about midnight yesterday, alleging he was sexually assaulted by a family friend.

“The alleged incident occurred at 1.10pm on Sept 4 in the suspect’s car.

“The suspect had earlier gone to the boy’s house at Jalan Batu Kawa and offered to send him to his sister’s shop. Instead of taking him there, the suspect took the victim to a secluded spot in Batu Kawa and committed the sexual act on the boy,” Dev Kumar said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, 2017.

The suspect will be produced in court for remand today.