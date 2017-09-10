Dayak NGOs urged to raise awareness on incestuous rape

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: All Dayak-based NGOs are urged to raise awareness and educate members of the public on the negative effect of rape cases, especially incestuous rape.

A non-governmental organisation known as Pedas (Persatuan Dayak Sarawak) wants all relevant NGOs to work together to raise awareness on the issue as there is an alarming number of such cases reported in the state which also involved members of the community.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Pedas president Victor Ason said that an awareness campaign is needed as it will help educate members of the public on the effects and ramifications of such cases.

He also suggested that awareness campaigns should also be conducted in schools.

“They (students) should be taught actions that they should take in case they were raped or it happened to someone they know. Adults, especially the women or any women organisation should also be briefed on such incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile Victor also expressed his disgust that members the Dayak community were also involved in recent rape cases reported in the state.

According to him, Dayaks are traditionally kind-hearted people and such incident should never happen within the community.