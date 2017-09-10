DCM to declare open Katibas Bridge today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who is also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, is declaring open the Katibas Bridge in Song at 11am today.

The event is expected to also gather Katibas assemblyman Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, Song District Officer Jacklyn August, Kapit District Officer Elvis Didit and political secretary to chief minister Tapah Ata.

The 330m bridge across Katibas River reached completion on July 6 this year.

The RM71.5 million project also included a 5.5km road built on both ends, from Sungai Tekan to Sungai Emburu.