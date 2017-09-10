Erosion causes empty store to slide into river, nearby houses in danger

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A vacant shed built by a river that was used as a store at Kampung Sileng Dayak, Lundu slid into the river around 2.30pm yesterday.

According to the state fire and rescue department spokesperson the storehouse had not been used for some time. .

The estimated width of the collapsed bank at that point is 30 meters and the officer had received information that there were still ground movements in the area.

Houses built near the river are in danger of being swept into the river as the water level is expected to rise later yesterday evening. Firefighters had advised 15 occupants from four nearby houses to vacate their houses immediately.

Bomba would further check the severity of the erosion. No injuries and casualties were however reported in the incident.

In a separate case, a man was badly injured after he crashed his car into the back of a parked truck by the side of Jalan Serian-Sri Aman Road near Pantu junction early yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the state and fire and rescue department said a team of firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station rushed to the scene located 50km away from the fire station following a distress call received at 1.16am.

“Upon arrival at 2.05am they found the driver was pinned at the driver seat. The 44-year-old victim was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and was rushed to the Sri Aman Hospital for treatment,” it said in a statement.