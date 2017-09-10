Former TYT leads Head of State’s honours list

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Former head of state Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Muhammand Salahuddin led the state honours list at the investiture ceremony to mark Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st birthday celebration here yesterday.

Sibu-born Abang Salahuddin, 96, was honoured with the Satria Bintang Sarawak (SBS) – the state’s highest award that carries the title ‘Pehin Sri’.

He was installed as the third Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak in 1977 and served in this capacity till 1981; he was reappointed in 2001 and served till 2014.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was also on the honours list – he was the sole recipient of the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP), which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’.

Abang Johari is the state’s sixth chief minister, who took office on Jan 13 this year.

Meanwhile the federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Karim headed the list of four recipients for the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS), which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’.

The other three are federal Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot, state Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan headed the list of five recipients of Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK), which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The other four receiving their Datukship are State Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, former Balingian assemblyman Datuk Abdul Ajis Abdul Majeed and Universiti Malaya deputy vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud.

The ceremony continued with the award of Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS) – carrying the title ‘Datu’ – to four senior civil servants namely Infrastructure Development and Transportation Ministry permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin, state Public Works Department (JKR) director Datu Zuraimi Sabki, state Human Resources director Datu William Patrick Nyigor and Native Court Chief Registrar Datu Michael Dawi Alli.

The Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS), which carries the title ‘Dato’, was presented to 10 individuals — Sibuti MP Dato Ahmad Lai Bujang, former state Health Department director Dato Dr Yao Sik Chi, former Ninth Brigade Infantry commander Brigadier-General (Rtd) Dato Damien Abdullah, Development Bank of Sarawak board member Dato Sharkawi Alis, Temenggong Dato Helmi Mohd Gol, businessmen Dato Alex Ting and Dato Bernard Aggan Assan, Dato Goh Leng Chua, Dato Rabiah Johari and Dato Yet Adenan.