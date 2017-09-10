Head of State a beacon of unity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CM pays tribute to Pehin Sri Taib as guide, counsel in state’s continuous pursuit of progress and advancement

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in pursuit of progress and advancement.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who pointed this out during Taib’s 81st birthday celebration here yesterday, said the Head of State had ‘the distinction of being the longest-serving public leader in Sarawak and even in the whole of Malaysia’.

“It is only apt now that you are Sarawak’s number one citizen and a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in their pursuit of progress and advancement,” said Abang Johari at the occasion taking place on the Celebration Square at Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya here.

Abang Johari added: “The position of His Excellency as the Head of State is not a mere figurehead like we used to make it out to be.” He said Taib ‘is an institution which is not separate from our effort in the pursuit of development in Sarawak’.

“Our Head of State has been our constant guide and counsel in our continuous pursuit of progress and advancement.”

Abang Johari said the institution of Taib had played no small role in bringing about unity, harmony and prosperity to the state.

“It is an institution that serves to unite our diverse people so that progress and development can take place smoothly for the benefit of all Sarawakians. It is much like the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, whose birthday we are also celebrating today (yesterday) that serve to unite people from all corners of Malaysia.”

Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan were among the dignitaries present.