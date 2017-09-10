Malaysia to host Aposho 35 in 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Malaysia will host the 35th conference and annual general meeting (AGM) for the Asia Pacific Occupational Safety and Health Organisation (Aposho) in Kuala Lumpur in 2020.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said Malaysia’s proposal to host the important occupational and safety (OSH) event in the region was supported by Aposho members during its 32nd AGM in Singapore yesterday.

“Niosh will bring the good news to Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, who is expected to present the proposal to the Cabinet.

“We are happy that our offer to host Aposho 35 is well received by all members due to our excellent ties with them and the success of the same events held in Malaysia before,” said Lee after Aposho AGM at Temasek Polytechnic in a media statement emailed here yesterday.

The three-day Aposho 32, which ended yesterday, was opened by Singapore’s Minister of Manpower, Sam Tan.

For the record, Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) hosted the Aposho 10 in 1994 and Aposho 19 in 2003 on a smaller scale.

Lee said Niosh would organise Aposho 35 under a collaboration with (MSOSH) and Malaysia Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners’ Association (MOSHPA).

“Niosh has held discussion with both MSOSH and MOSHPA on the sideline of Aposho 32 and they have agreed to make the international event the most successful ever,” he pointed out.

He said organising Aposho 35 in 2020 was significant as Malaysia is expected to unveil its new target for OSH indicators after the five-year OSH master plan ends that year.

Among others, the OSH master plan 2016-2020 plans to reduce the industrial fatality rate to 4.36 per 100,000 workers and industrial accidents to 2.53 per 1,000 workers by 2020.

Lee said Aposho 35 would bring a lot of benefits to Malaysia as it could attract OSH experts and organisations from all over the world to share their expertise and experience in relevant fields.

He added: “We are also keen to promote ‘Vision Zero’ campaign in the region which has been implemented in several developed countries.

“Vision Zero is not about focusing on a zero accident target but adopting a mindset that all workplace injuries and health issues are preventable.”

Apart from that, Lee said Malaysia would also focus on mental health issue, which is expected to rise when countries reach developed nation status.

Aposho is an international body comprising non-profit professional organisations devoted to the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases.

Currently, it has 27 full members, two associate members, eight affiliate members and 20 honorary members from a total of 19 countries or districts.