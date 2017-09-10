Motorcyclist suffers face, leg injuries in accident with car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A motorcyclist in her 20s suffered injuries to her face and leg after she rammed into the back of a car at Jalan Jee Foh 4 junction about noon yesterday.

It is learnt that the car, driven by a woman, was about to come out of the junction into Jalan Jee Foh Utama when she was rammed from behind by the motorcycle.

The impact caused the rider to be thrown from her motorcycle to the car’s rear window before she fell to the road.

She was lucky to sustain only minor injuries.

Passers-by called Miri Hospital for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

In an unrelated incident, a woman, also in her 20s, injured her leg when her motorcycle was rammed by a car at Jalan Tudan about 8pm last Friday.

She was coming out of Tudan and was heading towards Lutong when she was rammed by a car coming out of a junction.

She too was sent to Miri Hospital for treatment.