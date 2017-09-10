Nesting comes early to young hornbill Juliet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The famed Oriental Pied hornbill of Piasau Nature Reserve (PNR), named Juliet, has been nesting since late August – much earlier than anticipated.

She was supposed to start nesting around October or early November, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) honorary forest ranger Musa Musbah.

He said based on past records, the nesting period would run for about three months (90 days), with fledgling (the time for the female bird and its offspring to come out of the nest) scheduled by the end of November.

“It’s a good sign that Juliet is becoming productive, though not as productive as its mother ‘Faridah’, which was killed on Sept 26, 2013,” said Musa when contacted yesterday.

Musa was among those tasked with undertaking a study on the iconic hornbills as well as other flora and fauna at the nature reserve – formerly known as Piasau Camp.

Juliet has produced four offspring with its partner Jimmy so far. The first two offspring were named Cecilia and Musa, the third Ching, while the fourth is yet to be named.

Jimmy’s first partner Faridah had two nesting cycles per year, producing a total of 56 offspring in her lifetime. However, only a few were spotted at the PNR – presumably many were either killed or caught by poachers, or had found partners elsewhere.

Hornbills have only one or two offspring per nesting cycle – as such, poaching poses a risk of them becoming extinct.

In this regard, Musa expressed his hope that humans would continue to appreciate the hornbills and other wildlife at PNR.

Spanning 92.6 hectares (229 acres), the nature reserve has 107 species of flora and 75 species of fauna.

The fauna comprises hornbills and 44 other species of birds, three species of mammals, five species of amphibians, 12 species of reptiles and 10 species of butterflies.

Meanwhile, the Piasau Camp Miri Nature Park Society will hold a ‘Hornbill Walk’ at PNR on Malaysia Day, next Saturday (Sept 16).

“Come and join the walk in celebration of Malaysia Day and appreciate the rich flora and fauna at the PNR. It will be our 47th ‘Hornbill Walk’. Admission is free,” said the society’s treasurer Karambir Singh.

The walk will commence at 4.30pm in front of the proposed PNR Visitor’s Centre and Office Complex (Old Tenby International School).