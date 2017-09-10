Number of hardcore poor in state reduced by 26.6 pct

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The number of hardcore poor in the state has dropped by 26.6 per cent as of this month.

Pointing this out, Women, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the number of hardcore poor in the state as of Sept 1 this year is 22,727 compared to 30,340 on Sept 1 last year.

“During this period, the number of poor increased from 35,936 to 39,292 but number of hardcore poor and poor decreased from 66,276 to 62,019,” said Fatimah.

She was speaking to reporters at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday after chairing a focus group meeting on eradicating poverty in the state.

Fatimah elaborated that the hardcore poor are those with income below RM660 while the poor, RM990 and below.

“The number of individuals yet to receive any assistance had improved with a locked figure of 419 as of Sept 1, 2016 to only 21 on Sept 1, 2017. That is a 95 per cent improvement,” she added.

The 21 individuals, according to Fatimah, were located in Telang Usan, Belaga and Miri; and efforts are being made to ensure they receive the assistance they deserve.

“We are committed to our target of zero poverty by end of 2018, with measures such as updating the rental assistance rate to ensure it passes the poverty line.

Fatimah said the number of hardcore poor was reduced through various programmes such as 1AZAM, and integrating programmes with departments that had funds to assist the poor.

“Focus is on individuals involved in agricultural activities, for example. The agencies and departments related will coordinate the move and we will monitor to ensure the welfare of these families are taken care of,” she said.

Also present at the meeting were Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat.