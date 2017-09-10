Pekema Sarawak chief awarded ‘Tan Sri’ in conjunction with Agong’s birthday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak president Tan Sri Dato Sri Abang Khalid Abang Marzuki is among the 51 individuals receiving the ‘Tan Sri’ title in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday celebration this year.

Abang Khalid was awareded the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) during the investiture at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

In his remarks, he expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I’m so touched, humbled and grateful for this tremendous recognition.

“My heartiest thanks to the Chief Minister for his trust in me and also for his recommendation of me for the PSM award,” he said when contacted by reporters yesterday.

Additionally Abang Khalid – also the parent Pekema vice-president – expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for verifying the recommendation from Abang Johari.

Apart from Abang Khalid, Mukah MP and Malaysian Rubber Board chairman Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Toyad Abdullah and Press Metal Bhd group chief executive officer Tan Sri Datuk Paul Koon Poh Keong were also awarded the PSM.

The three were among the total 1,518 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday celebration this year.

Witnessing the ceremony were Najib and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.