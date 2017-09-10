Pensioner and daughter claim cheated in money game

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A pensioner lodged a police report yesterday, claiming he and his daughter had fallen into a money game scam.

The pensioner said the money game that he had invested in since last year had initially given out weekly bonuses.

He said he invested RM3,800, and when his daughter saw him making profit, she invested RM38,000 after him.

He said after sometime, both failed to receive any profit, and after a few months, the weekly bonus payment stopped completely.

The pensioner said he had tried to contact the one who introduced the plan to him from Peninsular Malaysia, but, failed.

He believed he and his daughter both had been cheated.