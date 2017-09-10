SBF to set up research, infodata centre

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) plans to set up a Research and Infodata Centre (RIC) at the soon-to-be built Wisma SCCI.

Its president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg said the RIC would assemble key business and economic data and information to help SBF members and the business community in strategic planning and business development.

“This will make Sarawak companies world-class (establishments), on par with global players. We plan to house this new RIC in the soon- to-be-built Wisma SCCI – a proposed strategic development that SCCI (Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry) is excited about.

“It is one project we hope would provide important infrastructure and facilities including training academy, (as well as an) exhibition and conference hall. This complex will spur SCCI and SBF towards greater heights through our service and contribution to the business community in the state.

“Putting our heads together, members of SBF will support the Sarawak agenda in participating in the global digital marketplace,” he said.

Abang Abdul Karim, who is also SCCI president, was speaking at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Award (CMIEA) 2017 held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Friday night.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the ceremony.

Abang Abdul Karim also announced plans to hold Sarawak International Business Expo and Conference (Sibec) next year, which would gather major local and global business players.

“It will focus on doing business in the ‘Digital Era’. It is our hope that the close cooperation and collaboration exhibited in the organisation of CMIEA with the federal agency and strong support from the state government could be extended to Sibec next year,” he said.

The event also hosted the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SBF and Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of West Kalimantan.

Abang Abdul Karim said the MoU was timely as both organisations had been actively involved in the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines–East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Business Council.

“With the Sosek Malindo (Socio-Economic Exchange for Malaysia-Indonesia) initiatives, we are in a better position to promote greater bilateral economic cooperation. We hope our respective governments would renew their commitments in supporting our endeavours and programmes for integration and harmonisation of markets in the region,” he said.

Kadin West Kalimantan was represented by its chairman Santyoso Tio at the MoU signing.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate SBF’s first anniversary.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais were among the dignitaries at the event.