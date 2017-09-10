Suspect held, accomplice on-the-run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man has been arrested while another remains at large for suspected involvement in a series of house break-ins in the city.

The two suspects were spotted behaving suspiciously while riding a motorcycle along the back alley of a commercial centre along Jalan Setia Raja at 4.10am on Friday by the Tabuan Jaya police personnel on a routine crime prevention patrol. The 29-year-old suspect from Bandar Baru Semariang was arrested while hiding behind a substation while his accomplice fled the scene using the motorcycle.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said upon checking the substation compound, police found stolen items that were reported missing on the same day.

The suspect had admitted to committing the offences in not less than ten houses together with two other individuals.

Abang Ahmad added that police have sought a remand order against the suspect to facilitate investigation.