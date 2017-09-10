Taib presents orphans, less fortunate with gifts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 200 orphans and the less fortunate from various welfare organisations in the state received contributions from Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during a high tea reception at a hotel here today.

The recipients, who each received a hamper and some cash contributions, were from 11 welfare organisations.

This contribution was part of the programme line-up in conjunction with the official birthday celebrations of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and the Head of State.

Around 660 guests attended the high tea reception where among them were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato’ Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datin Amar Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun.

Taib later also launched the ‘Raja Kita & Dirgahayu’ exhibition at the atrium of the Plaza Merdeka shopping mall.