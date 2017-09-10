Taman Dahlia Flat tenants told to come together to solve longstanding problems

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tenants of Taman Dahlia Flat in Matang have been urged to unite to solve any issues faced by the residents.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said flat blocks which had yet to form their village development and security committee (JKKK) had to take the initiative to form them immediately.

“Do not come up with reasons not to make the first move, but work together with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to find ways,” said Fazzrudin.

He said this during a meeting between tenants of Taman Dahlia Flat and HDC at HDC headquarters here today.

“Issues such as indiscriminate parking, littering and crime in Taman Dahlia can be settled if the residents work together to create a better environment.

“At the same time, the residents need to understand that HDC as the owner of the property has their own set of rules and regulations which the tenants of the flats need to adhere to,” he said

Also present at the meeting were HDC chief executive officer Mohd Asman Ahmad.