Three head list of 1,518 recipients of federal awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Three of the country’s top figures head the list of 1,518 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday celebration yesterday.

The three, Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and two former Cabinet ministers – Datuk Seri S Samy Vellu and Tan Sri Michael Chen Wing Sum – were conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’.

Md Raus was appointed Chief Justice for three years effective Aug 4 this year.

Samy Vellu, who is currently the Special Envoy to India and South Asia for Infrastructure, was formerly the Works Minister, while Michael Chen had served as Minister of Housing, Local Government and New Villages.

Three other individuals received the Panglima Mangku Besar (PMN) award which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

They are the Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, Malaysian Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and the newly-appointed Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

A total of 48 individuals were awarded the Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award which also carries the title ‘Tan Sri’, including Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Other recipients of PSM include the director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Zaki Ansore Mohd Yusof, Federal Court Judge Datuk Wira Aziah Ali, Election Commission chairman Datuk Seri Che Mohd Hashim Abdullah and Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman.

Also receiving the award are Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Malaysian Rubber Board chairman Datuk Seri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Halim Shafie.

A total of 51 individuals received the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award which carries the title ‘Datuk’, among them High Court Judge Stephen Chung Hian Guan, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki, Multimedia Development Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd, director Shigeharu Toda.

National badminton and squash icons Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Datuk Nicol Ann David were also awarded the PJN.

The Prime Minister’s Department’s Constitutional and Intergovernmental Relations Division Secretary Dr Farizah Ahmad is among the eight recipients of the Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) Award which also carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Other recipients of the PSD award are Waz Lian Group executive chairman Ng Soon Hong; Siemens Malaysia president and chief executive officer Prakash Chandran Madhu Sudanan; Negara Mining Sdn Bhd executive chairman Lam Yin Chon and Chief Secretary to the Government’s senior private secretary Datuk Norazman Ayob.

In addition, 26 individuals received the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award, while another 86 received the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award.

There were a total of 250 recipients of the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) medal including five sporting figures.

They are national paralympic athletic head coach R. Jaganathan, Paralympic sprinter Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, keirin world champion Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Paralympic shot-putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli and Paralympic long jumper Abdul Latif Romly.

Meanwhile, 11 individuals received the Bintang Kesatria Di Raja (KSD), Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) medal (412), Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) (581) and Bintang Bentara Setia Di Raja (BSD) (37).

There were two recipients of the Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) medal, namely former Special Branch deputy director II Datuk Dr Leong Chee Woh and former Special Task Force squadron commander Md Radzi Md Isa. — Bernama