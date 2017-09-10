TYT’s 81st birthday bash a grand spectacle

KUCHING: It drizzled all morning yesterday, but the show pressed on – after all, it was Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 81st birthday and any birthday is a cause for celebration.

The smiles after numerous rehearsals came easy as participants of the mammoth parade converged on the Celebration Square at Sarawak Stadium near here under overcast skies.

While such celebration normally takes place on and around Padang Merdeka, the area is undergoing upgrading works. As such, participants and members of the working committee got to experience what it was like being surrounded by stadiums instead of by tall buildings and ancient trees.

The man of the hour arrived looking resplendent in his formal regalia, with a spring in his steps as he was escorted to the square. Not far behind him was his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The national and state anthems came next, punctuated by cannon blasts from a nearby field.

The Armed Forces (ATM) and their band marched past and soon enough, it was time for Taib to get on board the parade jeep for a look at the 81 contingents waiting in three tidy rows for him.

The Head of State was accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

With the help of three strategically-located giant screens, everyone was able to keep an eye on the parade jeep as it threaded in and out of the contingent line.

Abang Johari then took the podium and there, he highlighted how Taib had remained the longest-serving public leader in Sarawak and the whole of Malaysia.

“It is only apt now that you are Sarawak’s Number One citizen and a beacon of unity for all Sarawakians in their pursuit of progress and advancement,” he said, adding that Taib’s position was not as a mere figurehead but also an institution – one not separate from the state’s effort in pursuit of development in Sarawak.

All those on the Celebration Square rose to their feet once again to hail the ‘Dirgahayu’ three times, before the main area was taken over by a swarm of children decked in purple shirts with the Head of State’s age splashed on the front.

Each child had balloons and was accompanied by an adult dressed in gold-and-bronze dance costumes. After a spirited birthday serenade from the youngest generation on the square, Taib blew out the candles on his cake – at that moment, the children gave up their balloons to the wind and rain.

The slideshow was next, highlighting Taib’s long career and also video greetings which started out with the usual people one would expect – Abang Johari, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Some present and former ministers also got their greetings in, followed by a handful of community leaders – at least one famous local entertainer and members of the public. It was simply a spectrum of Sarawakians who wanted to wish Taib well.

Finally, it was time for the parade to get moving.

The 81 contingents – some with more marching experience than others – filed past the grand stand in an orderly manner, with the unifying chants of ‘Krik..Krik – Krik, Kanan…Krik’ (left…left – left, right…left) that ensured their right foot forward at all times.

The uniformed bodies took the lead as usual, flawless in their coordination while the other groups, while not as sharp, still did it with flag-waving and wide smiles.

Contingents included those who represented the ministries, agencies, local authorities, cultural associations, veteran associations and political parties.

The members wore their ethnic costumes or uniforms, and also brought their mascots or other festive props. Big cut-outs of durian and other fruits were spotted among one of the contingents.

The spectators appeared quite entranced at this point – waving their mini Sarawak flags, joining in the marching chants, and being oblivious to the continuous drizzle.

The celebration on that soggy morning concluded with bangs as fireworks and release of balloons, while dancers gathered for the big finale in the popular genre – one where the traditional meets the modern.

Then, it was over – the event that comprised months of hard work, coordination, rehearsals and waiting in the drizzle, all to celebrate Sarawak’s longest-serving public leader.