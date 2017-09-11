12 out on bail following land dispute

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Twelve individuals, who had been remanded in connection with a land dispute between a plantation company and the Bidayuh Singai community, were released on bail yesterday.

State police commissioner Datuk Amer Awal said the suspects were picked up following a police report lodged by a member of the community on Sept 5, following the incident.

“On September 5 at 7.25 pm, a police report was made at the Bau Police Station by a member of the Bidayuh Singai Bau community.

“The report stated that a group of 37 men in eight vehicles acting on behalf of a plantation company went to a rubber nursery at Sungai Kayan Merah, Lundu and destroyed several thousand rubber seedlings and also issued threats to the nursery workers and guards.

“Several equipment were also reported to have been taken away without consent,” said Amer when contacted by The Borneo Post.

According to him, the incident was believed to have occurred due a land dispute between the plantation company and the Bidayuh Singai community who have been claiming the land as their native customary right (NCR).

Police have classified the investigation as armed gang robbery under Section 395/397 of Penal Code.

“The case is still under investigation and the investigation paper will be sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon for a decision,” added Amer.

Meanwhile, state CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said he was unable to disclose whether the plantation company involved has filed a police report over the matter.

He also did not mention whether the land dispute has been decided in court, or what the outcome was.

“CP (Commissioner of Police) says his statement is sufficient for the moment. I’m unable to add anything else to his statement,” said Dev Kumar when asked.

He went on to confirm that all 12 suspects were released on bail yesterday.

However, he declined to confirm information from a source that a foreign company is collaborating with the same group of natives to illegally plant rubber in the same area, but assured that police are investigating the matter.