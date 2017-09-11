200 receive contributions from Yang di-Pertua Negeri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 200 orphans and less-fortunate individuals from various welfare organisations in the state received contributions from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud during a high-tea reception at a hotel here yesterday.

The recipients, each presented with a hamper and cash, were from 11 welfare organisations – Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching, Rumah Seri Kenangan Sibu, Kuching Division Welfare Office, Samarahan Rehabilitation

Centre, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Kuching, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Datuk Ajibah Abol Sri Aman, Sekolah Tunas Bakti Kuching, Taman Seri Puteri Kuching, Desa Bina Diri Kuching, Asrama Akhlak and Bengkel Seri Sarawak.

The presentation of contributions was part of the programme during the high-tea, which was hosted in celebration of the official birthdays of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and Head of State.

Around 660 guests attended the reception, where they were treated to a spread of popular Malaysian delicacies, while being entertained by live musical performances.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datin Amar Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud; Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin and his wife Datin Sri Mary Wong; Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun.