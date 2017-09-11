90 base jumpers for Sibu Base Jump 2017

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Ninety base jumpers from 18 countries have thus far registered for the Sibu Base Jump 2017 at Sarawak’s tallest building Wisma Sanyan to be held from Sept 22 to 24.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee told a press conference yesterday, the United States is sending the most number of participants at 23 followed by Australia (17), France (12) and Canada (8).

Eighty-six of the participants are foreigners including eight female jumpers and the other four are Malaysians.

Since the inception of the event in 2009, Hii said this year recorded the highest number of participants.

In conjunction with event organised by the Sibu Division Tourism Task Group (SDTTG) of which he is the chairman and Sibu Photography Society (SPS), Hii said SPS would organise the first ever event’s Open Photography contest.

The contest is open to all photography enthusiasts and photographs should be submitted on 8” x 12”.

The entry fee to participate in the contest is RM10 for SPS members and RM20 for non-members.

The closing date for entries is on Oct 10.

Those interested can obtain the entry forms from Martin Sia at 019-8870876 or Rafidah at Resident Office, tel. 013-8070804/084-330484.

The top three winners will receive RM1,000, RM600 and RM400, respectively with certificates.

There will be seven consolation prizes of RM100 each with certificates.

Hii said in conjunction with the event, there will also be a trade exhibition at Sibu Town Square phase-2 from Sept 14 to 24.

He said thus far, out of 100 booths on offer, 94 have been taken up.