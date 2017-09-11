Armed men assault teenager, steal car

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A teenager was assaulted by two men armed with a knife at a car park at Piasau Jaya Library on Saturday afternoon.

According to a source, the 19-year-old student was waiting in a car with the driver’s window open for his sibling to finish his extra class.

At 2.30pm, the teenager was approached by two unidentified men. One of them pointed a knife to the right side of the teenager’s neck through the driver’s window.

The teenager was forced to move into the front passenger seat as the two men hijacked the car and drove away from the scene.

Less than a minute later, one of the men forced the teenager from the car and both men then sped off.

A police report has been lodged.

In addition to the car, the victim also lost an identification card, ATM card, a driving licence, 1Malaysia Student Debit Card and handphones.