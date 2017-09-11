Dutch organist to perform at St Thomas’ Cathedral

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Organist Martin van Heerde from the Netherlands will hold a concert at St Thomas’ Cathedral, Jalan McDougall here on Sept 18.

The ‘Evening of Organ and Choir Praise’, which will start at 8pm, will feature the Cathedral’s new Johannus Ecclesia T-370 organ.

Also performing will be the St Andrew’s Cathedral Choir from Singapore led by music director Lim Chin Kai.

A press release yesterday said the choir is Singapore’s oldest musical institution.

“Members have a deep love of singing for the Lord and this will be their first visit to Kuching,” said the press release.

St Andrew’s Cathedral Choir will perform Handel’s ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ and Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ together with the St Thomas’ Cathedral Combined Choir, accompanied by van Heerde on the organ.

Tickets priced at RM10 are available from St Thomas’ Cathedral’s Anglican Visitors Information Centre, which is located on the ground floor of the Parish Centre.

Limited door sales will also be available on the night.

Van Heerde will also hold an organ seminar called ‘Understanding the Stops!’ on Sept 18 from 9.30am to noon at St Thomas’ Cathedral.

It will focus on creative use of registration for organists in hymns, psalms and anthems.

“Bring your texts alive with changes of registration and colour, shedding new light and adding depth of meaning to well-known and well-loved hymns and anthems,” said the press release.

The fee for the seminar is RM20. For registration contact 012-8899739 (Clara) or 016-8690480 (Evelyn).

All proceeds will go to the Johannus organ installation.

Van Heerde studied organ, piano, singing and conducting vocal ensembles at the Zwolle Conservatory in the Netherlands.

He previously led a vocal Baroque ensemble and an English-language choir, holding several well-received concert tours in the United Kingdom, as well as led other vocal projects.

Van Heerde is organist at two Dutch Reformed churches in Zwolle, where he also conducts project choirs and ensembles.

He travels the world to share his passion for the organ, and since 2013 has visited China several times a year.

Next month, van Heerde is scheduled to hold an organ recital and master classes in New South Wales, Australia.