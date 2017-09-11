Five Balangan students get scholarship to study in China

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PARINGIN, South Kalimantan: Five students from Balangan, South Kalimantan, got a scholarship from Yayasan Indonesia Tionghoa Culture Center (ITCC) to continue their education in China, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

They are Tiya Ike Dwy Yanti from SMKN 1 Batumandi, Elinda Norsanti, Hasmal Wahid Kurniawan, and Muhammad Arifin, all three from SMAN 1 Paringin, and Nur Syifa Fauzia graduated from SMAN 1 Tanjung.

They become part of 350 students across Indonesia who get scholarships to continue their free education in China and Taiwan.

350 students who become ambassadors of the nation to go to the Bamboo Curtain country released by Dahlan Iskan as ITCC coach, Friday (8/9), at DBL Building, Surabaya. Attending the occasion were Sinta Nuriyah Wahid, Head of TP PKK Balangan Hj Nursidah Ansharuddin and several regional heads in Indonesia.

Dahlan Iskan conveyed the enthusiasm of Indonesian students to study abroad continue to increase. The proof is every year the number of scholarship recipients is growing. “ITCC scholarship recipients this year more than last year,” said the former Minister of SOEs.

According to him, it proves the spirit of Indonesian students get better. Not only from big cities, but students from all corners of Indonesia also have the same opportunity to pursue knowledge abroad. These scholarships are held on a regular basis each year with an ever-increasing quota.

“Of the 350 students going to China, among them 5 students from Balangan District, South Kalimantan province,” he said.

Secretary of Balangan Education Agency Suwarso SPi admitted that he was very thankful for the program. Such education programs to foreign countries rarely obtained by Balangan students.

Separately, Chairman of TP PKK Balangan Hj Nursidah Ansharuddin expressed her joy, with the students who lecture in China can be pioneers or breakthrough for other students.