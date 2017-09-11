Flood forces pupils to seek Bomba help to get to school for UPSR

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BETONG: Two Primary Six pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Abang Abdul Kadir, near here were forced to seek help from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to get to school after their daily route was cut off due to flood.

According to state Bomba assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii, the department dispatched its personnel following a distress call from Rumah Aman Jugau.

“They were seeking assistance from Bomba to send the pupils who will be sitting for their Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) at SK Abang Abdul Kadir, about seven kilometres away.

“This was due to the fact that their daily route to school was cut off whereby about 700 metres of the road was inundated,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added four firefighters from the Betong fire station were dispatched to the scene to pick up the two pupils and send them to school using a boat.