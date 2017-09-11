Head of State’s birthday dinner at DUN Complex a spectacular affair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib attended a dinner on Saturday, held in honour of Taib’s 81st birthday.

The dinner was held at Dewan Santapan of State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, as well as Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan were also present.

Taib and his guests were treated to song performances and also a montage of birthday wishes from key Sarawakian personalities as well as members of the public.

The highlight of the dinner was the cake-cutting ceremony on the main stage, where Taib was joined by Raghad, his family and members of the state cabinet.

Former head of state Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani were among the distinguished guests at the dinner.