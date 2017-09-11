Headmaster claims trial to graft charge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A headmaster charged with abuse of power for gratification involving a cooked food contract amounting to RM86,190 claimed trial in the Sessions Court here.

The accused Ismail Idris, 58, appeared before Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong who released him on RM10,000 court bail in a surety.

The Court fixed September 28 for case management, and trial hearing from on November 13 until November 15.

He was also ordered to be present at the State Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer here every Saturday.

He is facing a charge under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum 20 years’ jail sentence and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

He was accused of instructing main contractor Mazuri Katering to appoint another caterer Ismas Catering to supply Supplementary Food Programme to SK Gita 2.

The school is currently known as Sekolah Kebangsaan Tan Sri Dr. Sulaiman Daud.

The offence allegedly committed on July 1 last year.

It was said that Ismas Catering belongs to his wife Saloma Kipli.

MACC officer Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted and the accused is being represented by counsel Khairil Azmi Hasbi.