Heavy rain causes riverbank erosion, damages longhouse store

MARUDI: Heavy rain on Friday evening resulted in erosion along the Sungai Baram riverbank at Long Ikang here, damaging a store room at a Kenyah longhouse in the process.

Personnel from the Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were dispatched to the scene following a distress call by village chief Catherina Madang around 9am on Saturday.

“There was no landslide from the mountain or hill nearby the longhouse. The actual incident was soil erosion at the Sungai Baram riverbank, located nine metres in front of Long Ikang, due to the overflowing of river water after heavy rain on Friday night,” said Bomba Miri zone chief Law Poh Kiong yesterday.

He said although a store was damaged in the incident, there was no flooding at the longhouse.

“As of now, the water level of the river is still high and the weather is cloudy, but there was no evacuation made following the incident,” added Law.