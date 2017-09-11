Over 41,000 pupils sit for UPSR across the state today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 41,317 candidates from 1,286 examination centres throughout Sarawak will sit for this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) which gets underway today.

Of this number, 31,180 candidates, or 75.47 per cent, are sitting for UPSR in the Malay medium while the remaining 10,137 candidates, or 24.53 per cent, are sitting for the UPSR in the Chinese medium.

UPSR in national schools run from today until Sept 14, while UPSR in Chinese schools is from today until Sept 18.

According to a statement from the state Education Department, UPSR will be overseen by a total 5,347 supervisors.

It also reminded all candidates to check their examination schedule and to bring their respective identity card, birth certificate, or identification document, as well as entry slip, to the examinaton centres.

Candidates, parents or guardians can contact the state Education Department on 082-473538 or 082-473520 for more information.