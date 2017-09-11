Policeman remanded 7 days for alleged sexual assault of schoolboy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A police lance corporal suspected of sexual assaulting a 14-year-old schoolboy on Sept 4 was ordered by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to be remanded for seven days.

The remand application was submitted by investigating officer Inspector Ajass Mohamad Ibrahim and was granted by court registrar Sataia Kombi.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said in a statement that the 33-year-old suspect, who is attached to the Management Department at state police headquarters here, was arrested around 5.30pm on Sunday over the alleged incident.

He revealed the arrest came after the Form 2 student lodged a report at the Batu Kawa police station claiming the suspect, who is a family friend, had sexually assaulted him.

“The alleged incident occurred at 1.10pm of Sept 4 in the suspect’s car. The suspect had gone to the boy’s house at Jalan Batu Kawa and offered to send him to his (victim) sister’s shop.

“Instead of taking him there, the suspect took the victim to a secluded spot in Batu Kawa and committed the sexual act on the boy,” said Dev Kumar.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.