Residents wonder why good road unearthed, resealed

MIRI: Road users and residents are complaining why the tar-sealed road from Lutong bridge to De-sa Senadin that is still in good condition is being resurfaced by the authority.

A road user, Sazali Ramli, from Lutong, who contacted The Borneo Post here, said it was a waste of public funds, which should be used for resealing the bumpy Tudan-Kuala Baram road to Kuala Baram bridge and lanes in residential areas.

“Why does the authority have to unearth and reseal the road when it is still in good condition which cost a lot of money?” Sazali asked.

According to Sazali, the authority had earlier also unearthed the road from Desa Senadin to Tudan junction which was also still in good shape.

He said the breaking up of the surface of the tar-sealed road also caused many problems to road users as it caused the road to be dusty during dry weather and potholes during rainy days.

He claimed that this trend appeared to be common when the election is around the corner.

An equally concerned resident of Desa Senadin, Mohd Farish Danish, claimed that he was confused as to why the authority had to resurface the good road.

“If I am not mistaken the road from Desa Senadin traffic light junction to Pujut 7 road was un-earthed and resealed during the last election,” he said.

He hoped the resealing of the road could be done faster as it affected users from Tudan, Lutong, Kuala Baram and Desa Senadin.

A quick survey by The Borneo Post saw the Lutong road was dusty with many potholes.