School targets 1,000 students by 2020

SIBU: Wong Nai Siong Secondary School (WNSSS) has set a target of having 1,000 students by 2020.

In order to achieve that goal, WNSSS Board of Directors chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said the school had completed the upgrading of its software and hardware facilities and building of an education centre two years ago.

“The school has entered its new phase, it has now over 700 students and the school has done very well.

“Though we cannot compare with other middle schools, the school has provided a very good learning environment with determination,” he said in his speech at the banquet to celebrate the schools’ 50th golden jubilee celebration at a leading hotel here on Saturday night.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also the Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, was the guest of honour at the event.

Lau, who is also the chairman of United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (DongZong), recalled that WNSSS went through difficult times over the years and faced challenges in the 1990s when it was at its lowest point.

From a student population of 500, he said at that time the school had just over 100 students, but without giving up hope, the school moved forward with determination and support from the Chinese community.

“Though they went through difficult times, with determination they succeeded in uplifting and sustaining the school,” Lau added.

He said the school was started by a person named Wong Nai Siong, who had come over to Sibu with a group of people to escape the difficult life in China.

With such background, he hoped the school’s former students and the public would continue to support the school to bring it to greater heights.

“The contribution of the school and the community must continue. Therefore, I call upon the school board and staff to continue to push the school forward with greater determination. What we have achieved today is just the beginning.”

Lau informed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had given a grant of RM6 million to the 14 independent Chinese schools in Sarawak this year, which he said had been distributed to the schools.

He said six of the schools had less than 300 students each, and the Dong Zong committee had visited them to understand the situation and gather information and opinions to help them progress.

In his speech, Wong said in 1967 the school was named after Wong Nai Siong who founded the school about a century ago and to remember his contributions.

“Today we have a better life, so we cannot forget the contributions he had made.”

Later, he announced a grant of RM100,000 for the school.

The school’s old students association also contributed RM100,000 which was presented by its chairlady Chen Lan Mui to Lau.

Among those in attendance were WNSSS honorary chairman Lau Swee Nguong, Datin Sri Wong Suk Ting, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, deputy principal of Affiliated High School of Fujian Normal University, Ruan Yun, and WNSSS principal Lu Yew Hiing.