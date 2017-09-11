Sultan of Kedah, Tuanku Abdul Halim passes away aged 89

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Sultan of Kedah, Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, has passed away at the age of 89 at Istana Anak Bukit, Kedah at 2.30pm today.

The late Sultan made history when he became the first person to reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice – the first in 1970, and the second time in 2011.

He served his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong between Dec 13, 2011 and Dec 12, 2016, after which he was succeeded by the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan.

Developing story, more to follow