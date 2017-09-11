TYT launches ‘Pameran Raja Kita dan Dirgahayu’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday declared open the ‘Pameran Raja Kita dan Dirgahayu’ – a three-day exhibition depicting the history and roles of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

The exhibition also features the ‘rarely’ seen pictures of Taib – arranged in a chronological order, starting from the 1960s when he was an assemblyman up to this present day as the Head of State.

The exhibition, which has been running at the atrium of Plaza Merdeka here since last Friday, concludes today. So far, it has attracted thousands of local and foreign visitors.

Earlier in the day, Taib hosted a high-tea reception for 200 less-fortunate individuals at the Waterfront Hotel as part of his 81st birthday celebration, which was attended by around 200 guests.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datin Amar Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu were also present at the event yesterday.