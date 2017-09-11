Woman arrested over alleged involvement in illegal lottery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A woman was nabbed at Rumah Usek, Sungai Keriok Niah on Saturday for suspected involvement in illegal selling of lottery.

Deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted, said the 37-year old woman was arrested in a raid at 5.15pm.

The raid was conducted by personnel from the Miri Crime Investigation Department (CID) led by Inspector Mohd Fitri Kukung.

Police confiscated various items as evidence including cash totalling RM289, a portable printer, handphone, calculator, pen and five pieces of paper with lottery numbers.

The case is being investigated under Sect ion 4A (a) Open Gaming House Act 1953.