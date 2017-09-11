Woman loses handbag in ‘drive-by’ snatching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A woman lost her handbag in a ‘drive-by’ snatch theft incident on Saturday night after stopping her motorcycle to answer her mobile phone.

The victim was sending her mother back home when the incident occurred around 8.30pm at Jalan Sanyan.

She had pulled to the side of the road to answer a phone call when two unknown men on another motorcycle grabbed her handbag from her motorcycle basket as they rode past before speeding off. The act almost caused the woman and her mother to fall from their machine, and prevented them from chasing after the perpetrators.

The victim, who lost over RM100 and personal documents, lodged a police report following the incident.