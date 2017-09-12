Call on PRS, PDP to ‘play a sincere game’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will assist fellow Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

In declaring this, Deputy Chief Minister and PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing expects that such support would be reciprocated by PDP in all the six parliamentary seats to be contested by PRS.

“This is what BN is all about – we fight (for) what is ours and we help other components that need our assistance,” he said at the ‘BN Solidarity Dinner’ hosted by PRS Tasik Biru at Bau Civic Centre on Sunday.

Masing said such cooperation was demonstrated in last year’s 11th state election, where PRS and other BN component parties helped PDP retain Tasik Biru, which was once a hotly-contested seat.

He believed that this cooperation, which had enabled BN-PDP candidate Dato Henry Harry Jinep win with a comfortable margin, would continue seeing that PDP aims to retain Mas Gading in GE14.

Tasik Biru is under Mas Gading parliamentary constituency.

“Be rest assured, PDP and Dato Henry, that PRS will always help you in the elections. But please, we want something in return. We help you here, you must not ‘kacau’ (interfere) us elsewhere. We (PRS) have six (parliamentary) seats – you help us, let us play a sincere game,” said Masing.

In his remarks, Henry – also PDP supreme council member – said PRS had played a significant role in uniting BN in Tasik Biru.

He pointed out that while Tasik Biru belongs to PDP, the party – known as Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) at that time – were weakened by a crisis.

“PRS, along with other component parties PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) and SUPP (Sarawak United Peoples’ Party), have done their part in consolidating BN. This allowed PDP to win in Tasik Biru,” he said.

On behalf of PDP, Henry hoped that this solidarity would continue in the next election to ensure another BN victory here.

Adding on, PRS Tasik Biru chief Datuk Wilfred Rata Nissom said the inter-BN component cooperation in Tasik Biru ‘has become spontaneous practice’ since Henry took over the BN leadership in the constituency.

“The grassroots leaders of BN components are regularly involved in almost all the rural development and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) activities initiated by Dato Henry in Tasik Biru.”

Nissom also said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Anthony Nogeh, who is Mas Gading MP, also deserves praise for bringing about BN harmony in his constituency.

Moreover, Nissom stressed that BN Mas Gading is ready for GE14.

Meanwhile, the dinner event also saw new political secretary to the chief minister Charles Chad Nissom being introduced to the audience.

In his remarks, Charles – a PRS man – said he was looking forward to working together with Henry in programmes slated for Tasik Biru.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sport and PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan; PRS elected representatives, Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon; PRS Women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie; political secretary to the chief minister Edwin Banta; PDP permanent chairman Peter Ong; PDP Tasik Biru chief Michael Siten; PBB Tasik Biru chief John Nyigor and SUPP Tasik Biru secretary Chin Fui Nam were among those present at the dinner.